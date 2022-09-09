Amber Heard and Meghan Markle are being called out for having the same acting teacher. Keep reading to know why. The two female celebrities have hit the headlines over and over again for many reasons. Heard has received massive hate for claiming that Johnny Depp abused her when they were in a relationship.

While, Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of criticism after she left her Royal duties after marrying Prince Harry and spoke against the Royal Family. Both Heard and Meghan are once again making the news, the former due to her defamation trial and the latter as Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

Amid this, a tweet has gone viral all over social media that compares Amber Heard and Meghan Markle crying. A body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas posted a photo of the Duchess of Sussex from her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. He compared it with a snap of the Aquaman actress crying in court. It was captioned, “Memories (…) light the corners of my mind.”

Check out the tweet here:

Memories (…) light the corners of my mind pic.twitter.com/ngC5w7zuTU — Jesús Enrique Rosas – The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) April 26, 2022

Several people instantly took to the comment section to share their thoughts on it, and many agreed on the similarity between Amber Heard and Meghan Markle.

“They are both a mess,” one user wrote.

“2 peas in a pod,” said another.

“They both must have the same acting teacher.” noted another.

Another netizen said, “Tear ducts are located at the inner corners of the eyes, not the outer.

“Queens of lies,” a fourth chimed in.

Meghan and Amber have previously been compared on several occasions. But that doesn’t mean both haven’t received any support. During the Johnny Depp case and even after that, several people have shown support to Amber Heard.

When it comes to Meghan Markle, many people have also admired her decision to leave the Royan Family, especially after she revealed the alleged ill-treatment she received.

