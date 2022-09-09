Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once the IT couple of Hollywood, and their whirlwind romance had the fans swooning over the former couple. The two met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004. At that time, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. Soon rumours floated that the Hollywood hunk cheated on the Friends star with Jolie.

Though this was never confirmed, it was neither denied by anyone. Brad and Angelina began dating shortly after that, and fans gave them a ship name, Brangelina. However, after a long relationship and a couple of years of marriage, Jolie divorced the actor, and claims came that he was violent towards her and their kids.

While talking about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, when the two began dating, a photo of them was leaked by the paps. It featured the two stars walking on a beach with Ang’s son Maddox and breaking the news of their romance to the world. Now, it is being said that it was the Maleficent actress who helped set up the photo, which was then published by a big publication outlet.

As per Page Six, magazine magnate Jann Wenner, wrote in his memoir, Like A Rolling Stone, that it was Angelina Jolie who tipped the paparazzi to take her and Brad Pitt’s photo. “We got the photo, we got the proof, we had the worldwide scoop, the debut of Brangelina. The tipster was Angelina,” Jann said. Wenner added that the photographer who took the pictures was given details of the pair’s whereabouts and the time they would be taking a walk along the beach together.

Meanwhile, currently, the two are hitting the headlines over their messy legal drama. After their divorce, a custody battle over their kids, properties, assets, and more began. The recent development in their case was that Jolie has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Brad over taking control of the French winery that the ex-couple had bought together.

It was the same place where Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot. Read more about it on Koimoi!

