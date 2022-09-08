Harry Styles cracks a joke about him allegedly spitting on Chris Pine during the Don’t Worry Darling premiere. A lot is happening around the movie, which is set to release on 23 September. Even though there are still a few days to go before fans can watch Styles’ new movie alongside Florence Pugh, it has attracted huge controversies.

It is said that director Olivia Wilde, who is also dating Harry, feuded with Pugh on the sets. The Midsommar actress was allegedly upset with how the shoot went down. Not only that, but Florence has also excluded herself from promoting the movie.

However, Olivia Wilde squashed all the rumours and said that there is no validity to those claims. Meanwhile, another drama that is brewing is after fans speculated that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere. A video went viral, which showed the former One Director star returning to his seat. For a second, he makes a pout while facing Pine, whose reaction changes instantly.

Watching the video here:

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

The rumours took all over the internet, and netizens were quick to joke and create memes about it. To not let things go out of hand, Harry Styles addressed him for allegedly spitting on Chris Pine during his latest concert. “I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we’re back!” Styles joked while on stage. The crowd went into an uproar after he said this.

“i just went to venice to spit on chris pine” HE IS SO UNSERIOUS pic.twitter.com/IuCl6Z5pdj — maria (@2011satellite) September 8, 2022

It was not just the As it Was singer who addressed these rumours. Just yesterday, we reported that a rep from Pine’s side has issued a statement where they call the spit row a ridiculous story. “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” it read.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist,” the statement continued.

