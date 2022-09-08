Tom Hanks is a Hollywood heritage that the Industry flaunts as a crown jewel. The actor in his long career has given the world some amazing cinema and his list of achievements cannot be scaled in a day. Over the past few years, he has managed to find parts that fit his age and also define the amazing talent he owns. But he has also been rumoured to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and making a sequel to his cult classic Forrest Gump.

For the unversed, more than once in the recent past, rumours have brought Tom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and said the studios eyes him for a bigger thing. They also linked him to Doctor Who at one point. As for Forrest Gump, there were always reports that the team once thought of shaping a sequel but that never shaped up well.

The actor has now decided to speak about the two. As per We Got This Covered, Tom Hanks when asked about if he will bring his calibre to the MCU, he said, “I do not know; I do not know, Boy, talk about the coin of the realm, it’s like, ‘Holy cow!”

He went on to add how he is not against the idea of joining and only had good things to talk about the studio. He went on to compare the massive fandom and cult streak with the Hollywood 20s. Tom Hanks even revealed that he hasn’t seen all the films but enjoyed some that he has.

“The ones I’ve seen, I’ve never come away from it … without thinking, ‘There’s a couple great performances in there, man. Those people really gave their all,’ and I don’t know how they do that, I do not know. Then after that it’s like, you know, did they examine the theme that I wanted them to and I think, I can tell, all of them are quite good, Josh, they’re quite good,” Tom Hanks said.

Meanwhile, the Pinnochio star as per Comicbook also spoke about the plans they had for Forrest Gump 2. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “And then we never…we said, ‘Guys, come on.'”

