Batman fans, hold onto your hats as DC has just revealed Joker’s real name. When it comes to the characters, people may know a lot about the superhero’s background. But it is the villains who are mysterious to us. When it comes to the Clown Prince of Crime, whose alias is Arthur Fleck, he is one of the most popular antagonists in the DCEU.

The most notable one is that played by Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight. Currently, it is Joaquin Phoenix who is wearing the hat in the Todd Phillips directed franchise. A sequel of the 2019 film is also in the making. Its official title is Folie à Deux and will be a musical. The movie will also star the villain’s girlfriend, Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga.

Coming back to the point, DC Comics has released a new comic, Flashpoint Beyond #5, by Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams, Mikel Janin Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Jordie Bellaire, and Rob Leigh. Joker’s real name is Jack Oswald White, and he is a failed comedian stuck in a dead-end job cleaning bathrooms.

Though it is not the first identity of the Joker that has been revealed. Besides this and Arthur Fleck, he has also been named Jack Napier and a little more obvious one, Joe Kerr. While talking about the DC villain, besides the Joaquin Phoenix starrer, the character had a cameo in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. It was played by Barry Keoghan and appeared at the end of the film.

A sequel of the same has been confirmed, and speculations are that the villain will appear again in it. However, disappointing news about the movie came. It was said that amid the Warner Bros purge, The Batman 2 is yet to be greenlit by the studio.

Though this doesn’t mean that the Robert Pattinson sequel won’t happen, it will just take more time. Do you think Joker will be the villain in the next one?

