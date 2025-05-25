Henry Cavill is known worldwide for his effortless portrayal of our beloved superhero, Superman, in the DC Universe. The British superstar, at an impressive height of 6ft 1 inch (185cm), has a towering presence not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Cavill’s height places him somewhere in the upper-middle range when compared to his fellow DC peers. Let’s dig deep into detail on how he stands up next to other DC stars who have brought both the universe’s heroes and villains to life.

Henry Cavill’s Height Compared to Ben Affleck

While Superman may be more powerful than Batman in terms of raw, sheer strength, he seemingly loses from the standpoint of height when compared to his fellow Justice League partner. Yes, Ben Affleck, who played Batman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, stands slightly taller than Cavill, standing at 6ft 4inches (193cm).

Jason Momoa’s Impressive Height as Aquaman

Aquaman star Jason Mamoa, the Samoan who played the titular superhero, stands the same height as Ben Affleck, making him one of the taller ones in the franchise. Standing at 6ft 4inches, Mamoa is 3 inches taller than Henry Cavill.

Gal Gadot’s Height as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot has a certainly impressive height for a woman. The Israeli superstar, with a strong military and athletic background is known for playing the famous Amazonian warrior, Wonder Woman. Gadot, standing at 5ft 10 inches (178cm), is a few inches shorter than Cavill, but that doesn’t make her any less significant than her male Justice League partner.

Ezra Miller’s Height as the Flash

Henry Cavill can breathe a sigh of relief as at least there’s one male protagonist in the DC universe who is slightly shorter than him. Ezra Miller, the man behind the Flash, has a height of 5ft 11 inches (180cm), which gives Superman a slight height advantage.

Ray Fisher’s Height as Cyborg

Cyborg star Ray Fisher stands the same as Henry Cavill, both at 6ft 1inch (185cm). However, he appears more formidable and large due to mechanical enhancements and digital effects.

Henry Cavill’s Height Difference Among DC Villains

Among the DC villains, Jared Leto, the man behind Joker in Suicide Squad stands a few inches shorter than Cavill, with a height of 5ft 11 inches (180cm).

Jesse Eisenberg, the Lex Luthor in Batman vs Superman is even shorter than Leto, standing at only 5ft 7 inches (170cm), thus giving Superman a major advantage, not only in terms of power but stature as well.

