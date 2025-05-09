Even though Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August last year, it was only finalized earlier this year. The two have maintained cordial relations despite the separation, often seen supporting their kids who go to the same school and are close knit. But they haven’t given up on love yet.

Both of them are still hoping to find a companion, despite their divorce and not so pleasant history with marriage. A new report has claimed that Ben is still hopeful about finding love and having some more kids but is not looking to date anyone younger than him. Here’s what we know about the same.

Does Ben Affleck Plan To Find Love Again & Have More Kids After Jennifer Lopez Divorce?

According to In Touch Weekly, the actor feels lonely and wants to find someone to settle down with despite his recent marriage crashing down again. “No matter what Ben says, the fact is he is most happy when he’s in a long term relationship with somebody he respects and sees as an equal.”

The source, who is reportedly close to the filmmaker added, “He’s already had that a handful of times in his life, and he’s determined to find another relationship like that again, and have more kids if he can.” Ben has had a long dating history with names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Lindsay Shookus, Ana de Armas, Shauna Sexton on the list of relationships that didn’t last.

He got married to Jennifer Garner in June 2005 with whom he has three children Violet, Fin, and Samuel. They divorced in 2018 after which he had a string of other flings before he reignited his romance with Jennifer Lopez. The two got married in 2022 and finalized their divorce in January this year.

While he is allegedly desperate to find a partner again, he is not open to women younger than him and wants to “settle down with women relatively close to his own age” since he has “never had any long term success with women he’s way older than.” It is to be seen if he finds someone like that.

Per the insider, “The huge obstacle standing in front of Ben’s future plans, and even the sheer idea that he can raise more kids, is his insane work schedule and new role as a studio chief in his and Matt Damon‘s company.” It would be hard for him to juggle his work and his family in such a situation.

“Eventually, he’s going to have to keep normal hours if he wants any kind of love life, but right now he’s up to his chin in work commitments,” the source continued and concluded that he is not in the mood to go out, mingle and find someone new which is why he “needs somebody to set it up for him.”

