Earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially divorced after she filed for the same in April 2024. The process was amicable and the two still remain cordial for the sake of their kids who go to the same school and get along well together. But the whole phase was simply not easy to navigate.

There was a lot of healing that the pop star had to do to get over the fact that the marriage didn’t work out. Apart from that, she also revealed how she told her kids that she was divorcing Ben. Here’s what Jennifer shared about one of the toughest phases of her life and the whole experience.

Jennifer Lopez On Tough Year & Healing From Ben Affleck Divorce

During a conversation with El Pais, the 55 year old shed light on how tough things were for her. “Unexpected things happened. And so, I read a lot of books. I did a lot of self-introspection. I did meditation. I prayed a lot,” she said, referring to how she instead focused on improving to heal herself.

Jennifer continued, “I wanted to kind of really solidify the family unit that is me and my two children, my twins.” She then felt, “Listening to other people who have been through similar experiences or different experiences than you, I think that’s the thing I love most,” explaining what helped her journey.

She then divulged how she read a lot of books on childhood, marriage, love and relationships, the brain, science and more. The actress felt, “I’ve done individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy. I’ve had everything, I’m always kind of searching,” expressing how finding more and learning about herself eased her in the otherwise tumultuous journey of her personal life.

“Even when you want it, it’s hard to change certain things. But you can,” she continued about adapting and evolving as a person. “Everybody goes through hard times in their life. And it’s what you do in those moments that really does define you. Not the relationship, not the man: what defines you is what you’re doing with the experiences that you’re faced with,” she felt.

Jennifer has two children Max and Emme with Marc Anthony. She revealed how she told them about the divorce. She promised them “This is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better.” She fulfilled her promise and she pointed out that her kids see it.

Which is what gives her a great sense of peace in her life. “I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago,” Jennifer stated and added that she is proud of how she navigated her children through difficult times, making them stronger and better due to it.

