The two famous personalities, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, captivated their fans with a whirlwind romance. Although their relationship began as a friendship in the late 1990s, it eventually blossomed into a passionate love, culminating in a secret wedding in 2004. Together, the couple welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. However, they separated in 2011. Despite their divorce in 2014, the former couple remained amicable as they collaborated on music after their separation.

In July 2011, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez announced they were separating. A source told People that the couple split “after months of nonstop arguing” and “Marc and Jennifer decided it’s best to go their separate ways for the sake of their two kids.” Before their announcement, Lopez sparked rumours of a split when she attended the BAFTA Brits to Watch party without Anthony and her wedding ring. After their separation was made public, Lopez focused on her career. An insider revealed, “For her, it’s back to business. She is all about her career. She’s excited to move on.”

After 10 months of separation, Anthony filed for divorce on April 9, 2012, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their separation, the couple went on to work together on music and as judges in Q’Viva! The Chosen. Eventually, the former couple’s divorce was finalised on June 16, 2014, nearly three years after they announced their separation. Opening up about her breakup, Lopez told People, “I went through a tremendous low. But I wouldn’t change anything [about my past] because it made me who I am.” Lopez got the primary custody of their twins.

Following their divorce, the couple remained good friends as they announced their new music collaboration in 2016 and shared a kiss onstage at the 2016 Latin Grammys after performing a duet of the Spanish hit song. A few days later, Anthony broke up with his then-wife de Lima, which sparked rumours about JLo and Anthony’s rekindled romance. However, a source confirmed that the couple is not reuniting. Lopez shut down the rumours after she addressed the matter on Live with Kelly, “I think we’re really good the way we are. Honestly, we’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him; he’s always gonna be there for me.”

She continued, “We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We’re there for them, and that’s the main thing.”

Furthermore, after Lopez broke her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, she leaned on Anthony and spent time with their twins. An insider revealed, “The kids have visited her, and they make her the happiest. Jennifer and Marc [Anthony] have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has comforted Jennifer.”

