Buckle up, war movie buffs! You’re in for a thrilling ride as Kristen Dunst’s critically acclaimed Dystopian War Film “Civil War” will soon be available to stream in the comfort of your home. Prime Video recently announced the premiere date for A24’s second-highest-grossing film ever, and it’s just around the corner.

Alex Garland’s mid-budget movie Civil War, up against some big production films like Henry Cavill’s “Argylle,” passed a coveted $100 Million global box office milestone less than a month after it dropped in theatres.

The movie, granted a reported budget of $50 million, grossed over $114 million worldwide, proving that mid-budget movies can still kick it with the big dogs. Civil War also garnered high praise from critics, with Seattle Times Moira Mcdonald saying, “Alex Garland’s “Civil War” is essentially a horror movie, one in which the horrors feel uncomfortably close to home.”

Kirsten Dunst’s film will be available on Prime Video at the end of this month

If you missed catching the war epic film in the theatres, it will soon be available to stream at home. Civil War, which has a “fresh” 81% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, is coming to Prime Video soon.

Prime Video announced that the action-packed war epic, Civil War, will be available to stream exclusively on the streamer from June 28 in English with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

What is Civil War about?

The film, which stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Nick Offerman in pivotal roles, is set in a near future where political unrest has divided Americans into warring factions. The dystopian war film follows a group of war journalists on a cross-country journey to Washington, D.C., to cover an insurrection at the White House.

The compelling story garnered an Academy Award nomination for Kirsten Dunst, who plays a jaded photojournalist who documents the end of democracy. Be sure to catch the epic war saga on Prime Video when it arrives on June 28.

