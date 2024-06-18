The underwhelming global box office performance of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has proved to be a massive blow for the studio and Australian taxpayers. According to a recent report, Australian taxpayers funded Box office disappointment Furiosa

Audiences failed to warm up to Furiosa, which, according to The Numbers, has earned $150 million at the worldwide box office.

The prequel to the blockbuster 2015 hit Mad Max Fury Road has failed to recoup its estimated budget of between $168 million and $233 million despite featuring big-name stars like Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the lead.

Australian Taxpayers reportedly funded Furiosa

While the underwhelming performance is a blow to filmmakers, per a new report, Australian taxpayers allegedly also have a reason to be pissed off at the most expensive movie shot in the country.

A report titled ‘Australia’s Taxpayers Have Reason to Be Mad At Furiosa’ published on NIKKEI Asia said the country “contributed 50 million Australian dollars (USD 33.2 million) toward the film’s AU$333.2 million (219.7 million USD) budget.

The film, shot in New South Wales, “also likely received AU$133 million (USD 88.3 million) from the federal government’s producer offset program.”

Furiosa reportedly received 40% in tax rebates, nearly half of the film’s budget.

According to the Ausfilm tax incentives page, foreign film productions that qualify for Australia’s tax rebate receive 30% of their spending with Australian companies. For instance, if Furiosa received over $100 million, it spent more than $300 million with Australian companies.

The writer questions whether Furiosa was a good use of taxpayer money.

Most countries offer tax rebates to big-production Hollywood films in hopes of becoming movie meccas. Governments hope the rebates will pay off when the movies inject their money into local economies and boost them by generating employment.

The article’s writer, Amanda Lotz, questions whether making Furious “was a good use of taxpayer money.?” since “30% rebates on local spending for any future production filmed in the country regardless of the use of Australian talent or Australian stories.”

Lotz argued that providing unlimited 30% rebates on local spending for films filmed in the country doesn’t require the use of local talent and would make it difficult for local producers who want to tell Australian stories to compete with Hollywood bigwigs.

