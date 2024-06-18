It was a fairytale moment when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance after two decades. They seemed to be those rare lucky ones who found their way back to each other. But for a while, strong rumors suggest there’s trouble in paradise. A new report now blames JLo‘s love addiction for it! Scroll below for details.

Bennifer, as the media called them, first dated in 2002. They connected on the sets of Gigli. Their romance blossomed while working together on the music video Jenny From The Block. JLo refused to hide her feelings and dedicated a whole album to her boyfriend. They took their relationship to the next step and got engaged in November. Unfortunately, the romance ended in January 2024, leaving theirs as well as a million other hearts broken.

JLo & Ben: Missed Warning Signs, the latest episode of TMZ Investigates, witnessed film producer Jon Peters and Dr. Drew Pinsky discuss the downside of the celebrity couple’s relationship. They blamed Jennifer Lopez for her obsession with love.

Referring to Jennifer Lopez’s three divorces and a broken engagement, Joe Peters said, “She’s a love and s*x addict, look at the men she’s been with. She can’t be alone. She needs a man in her life, she has never spent any real time developing herself. And her career is in the [censored]. And she’s talented.”

Dr. Drew Pinsky seemingly agreed with him and detailed a “love addict.” She shared, “The features of that include not having great boundaries, they tend to get sucked into relationships readily and easily, they fall hard for people, and once they go in they can’t get themselves out.”

On the professional front, JLo left fans heartbroken with the cancellation of This Is Me… Live Tour. It was scheduled to begin on June 26, 2024, but the cancellation has further strengthened rumors of trouble in her personal life.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are yet to break silence on their rumored split.

