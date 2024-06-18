Sabrina Carpenter’s recent collaboration with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS made heads turn, as it put her friendship with Taylor Swift in question. The latter has had a long and public feud with Kim for years, so fans wonder if the collaboration caused a tiff between the good friends.

In April this year, Sabrina, 25, starred in a ‘90s-inspired campaign for SKIMS, endorsing the brand’s items. The singer, who was a fan of Taylor for years before forging a bond with her, has now addressed the elephant in the room, revealing if her SKIMS campaign adversely affected her equation with her friend.

Sabrina Carpenter Says Taylor Swift Had No Issue With Her Skims Campaign

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina talked about the whole situation, revealing that Taylor never had a problem with her working with Kim. “I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I love her so much and support her till the end. It was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do,” said the ‘On My Way’ singer.

Sabrina then opened up about the bond with Taylor and added, “We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration. She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favourites.” The two singers became close friends when Sabrina opened for Taylor on her Eras Tour in 2023. Since then, they have been seen hanging out together frequently.

Taylor Swift’s Feud with Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift’s rift with Kim Kardashian goes way back to 2016 when the latter leaked a phone call between her then-husband, Kanye West, and the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer. Taylor, 34, addressed the feud in an interview in December 2023, stating that she felt like her “career was taken away from” her due to the controversy.

In April 2024, Taylor’s song ‘thanK you aIMee’ also seemed to have taken a dig at the reality star as it capitalised the word ‘KIM.’ Calling Aimee a bully, the singer sang, “I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F**k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’. But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

