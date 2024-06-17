Miley Cyrus Reveals She ‘Couldn’t Drive For Three Days’ After Smoking Her Mom Tish’s Weed, DEETS

During a recent appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the pop icon Miley Cyrus recalled how she once smoked her mom Tish’s weed and didn’t recognize herself. The Flowers singer also revealed that her mom’s weed stash might compete with those of the most experienced smokers, including Wiz Khalifa.

The Grammy winner explained her mom’s reason why she’s sober and why she doesn’t smoke her weed anymore because of a funny incident that happened recently. She explained, “The other day I came to her house, maybe the last time I smoked her weed was a couple of weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever, and I couldn’t drive for what felt like three days. And I didn’t know who I was.”

Cyrus also revealed that Tish’s weed is “way too strong” which gave “Wiz Khalifa a panic attack.” When Letterman asked the artist if Tish smoked the whole time she lived with her, Cyrus affirmed “no”, admitting that she actually introduced her mom to marijuana. She added, “So what happened was we had gotten some weed when I lived with her — me, the background dancers, the band and everyone. And I had told my mom separately, ‘I think this could be really good for you.’”

Cyrus continued, “My mom had a lot of anxiety, she had trouble sleeping, and just in general she was kind of high-strung. So I said, ‘I think you’re really going to like this,’ and she said, ‘OK but just don’t tell anybody because I’m a good Christian woman.’ But she loved it, she had the best time. And she’s smoked weed ever since.”

While talking about her current sober journey, Cyrus admits she takes an “occasional hit on a joint”, but “usually I fake it to be cool for my mom. Like I don’t even smoke.” After undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2019, the musician has embraced sobriety and CBD has been helping her ever since. She explained, “It doesn’t do anything, that’s the point. All my friends who are stoners — my mom — she always says, ‘What’s the point of that?’ And I say, ‘It’s weed, but it doesn’t get you high.’ And she says, ‘Useless!’ But it does help me out in some ways.”

Tish shares five children with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison, and Noah.

