The Billy Ray Cyrus-Firerose marriage dispute is taking an ugly turn. Cyrus, who filed for divorce from Firerose last month, has now asked the court for a restraining order against his estranged wife, to keep her from ‘unauthorized’ usage of his finances.

The 62-year-old singer has claimed that his wife has been using his personal credit cards and bank accounts, and has spent over $96k on unauthorized payments. As per the court documents, Firerose even paid around $70k to her attorneys from Cyrus’ money.

Billy Ray Cyrus Files Emergency Motion Against Firerose

Cyrus filed an emergency motion against Firerose in a Tennessee court on June 13th. The court documents state that Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, spent $96,986 on 37 unauthorized charges from Cyrus’ accounts in recent weeks, including $70,665 as her lawyers’ payments.

The ‘In the Heart of a Woman’ singer said in his affidavit that the fraudulent transactions began on May 23rd, the day of the divorce filing. “As a result of these fraudulent charges, I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts,” read the affidavit.

Cyrus and Firerose got married in October last year, but separated in seven months. Cyrus claims that he and his wife do not have any joint accounts so she is not authorized to use his money. On the other hand, Firerose’s attorneys have revealed that she had access to Cyrus’ American Express credit card since 2022.

In a response filing, her attorneys wrote, “To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue. Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.” Meanwhile, Cyrus is seeking annulment of their marriage, citing fraud.

Billy Ray Cyrus Believes Firerose Married Him For Financial Reasons

A source close to the Hannah Montana star has revealed that his marriage broke as Firerose “isn’t the person he thought he married.” While the couple looked so much in love initially, Cyrus thinks “she married him for other reasons but love.”

“He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money,” said the insider, adding that Cryus wants Firerose out of his life. “They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy,” disclosed the source.

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s Ex-Lover Joe Alwyn Gets Candid About Their Relationship, Hints At Their Breakup Timeline & More, Leaving Netizens Divided

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News