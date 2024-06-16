Kenya Moore has been suspended from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after the reality star shockingly unveiled explicit posters featuring co-star Brittany Eady, while the cameras were rolling for the 16th season of the show.

Moore, who has been on the show since its fifth season, has been asked to leave indefinitely after her tiff with newcomer Eady took an ugly turn earlier this month. However, the 53-year-old reality star has reacted to the development, stating, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Kenya Moore Suspended from RHOA After Revenge Pron Scandal

The fiasco began on June 6 during the filming of RHOA Season 16 when Kenya Moore had a grand opening of her new hair spa. During the event, the reality star unveiled NSFW posters of Brittany Eady performing oral sex with another person, shocking the attendees. Eady was not present at the event, and the identity of the other person in the posters remains unclear.

As Moore was accused of revenge porn, Bravo launched an investigation into the incident, reviewing the footage, and meanwhile suspending the reality star from the series for an indefinite period. As per some sources, Moore took the extreme step after she was threatened by Eady with the word ‘gun.’ However, other sources have said, “At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production.”

Eady, who is making her debut in the 16th season of RHOA, reacted to the scandal on her Instagram story, writing, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met. For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

Kenya Moore Says She is Not Going Anywhere

On June 8th, Moore took to X to address revenge porn accusations, calling it fake news. She wrote, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16🔥”.

Following the reports of her suspension from RHOA, the television personality went on an Instagram Live, where she had a cryptic message for her fans. “I stay winning. It is in my blood. Success matriculates around me. So I accept that. God has given me that. You will be seeing me. I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff surrounding whatever it is people decided they wanna write,” Moore said during the Live session.

