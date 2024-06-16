Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, shares details of their relationship after parting ways around a year back. Taylor is in a happy relationship with Travis Kelce, while Joe has also reportedly moved on. The actor explains why he and the Grammy winner decided to keep certain things private, and he has all the netizens’ support as well. Scroll below for more.

For the uninitiated, Joe and Taylor were first linked in 2017 and publicly appeared together in 2018. Taylor and Joe parted ways in 2023, leaving their fans shocked and heartbroken. A source reportedly claimed that Joe struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the public’s attention. Also, the differences in their personalities became harder to ignore.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Joe Alwyn reflected on his relationship with Taylor Swift. The Harriet star said, “As everyone knows, we together—both of us, mutually—decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify, and I see no reason to change that now.”

Joe Alwyn also hinted at the timeline of his breakup with Taylor Swift as he continued, “And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now, and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good.” He was also asked whether he had listened to Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is said to be inspired by her time with Alwyn. He responded without a direct answer and said, “That is a hard thing to navigate. In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize. … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about.”

He further added, “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.” The Harriet actor also said, “So, you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

Here’s how netizens react to Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend’s recent revelations.

One of the users wrote, “I feel for him. So many weird “fans” still won’t leave Joe Alwyn alone.”

Another stated, “We stand with Joe alwyn.”

One sneered, ““fully committed” my ass.”

“Such a loser,” added one person.

Another user commented, “i don’t believe it’s even his fault. i think it’s hers.”

Followed by one saying, “he’s speaking rationally actually.”

And, “just a coward what can I say.”

After Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parted ways, the former was linked with Matty Healy, but those turned out to be just rumors. The Bad Blood singer is setting relationship goals with her man, Travis Kelce, and the fans aren’t complaining.

