Will Smith is boasting his star power at the box office, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die has already crossed a significant milestone globally. The film’s distributor, Sony Pictures Releasing, has projected that it will cross the hundred million mark in the US after this weekend. Scroll below for more.

It is the fourth film in the franchise and has been doing well in the cinemas despite the initial doubts among the exhibitors. The film competes against Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, IF, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and now Inside Out 2. Will’ss film has grossed the second highest opening in the franchise behind 2020’s Bad Boys For Life. The audiences are loving the buddy cop action adventure as they have rated it 97% as opposed to the critics’ 64%.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed a solid $8.5 million on Friday, earning the 3rd biggest second Friday of 2024 with a drop of just 60.5% from Friday, its opening last week. Its numbers are close to its predecessor, Bad Boys For Life’s $9 million gross on its second Friday. However, the latest release’s numbers are more significant as it is in the post-Covid era and is going against Inside Out 2, which has already established itself at the box office with its impressive collections.

According to The Numbers’ latest report, Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s distributor, Sony, projects that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s film will score $31.5 million over the three-day weekend for a 10-day domestic total of $110.74. The franchise is also nearing the $1 billion mark with the film’s collection.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has collected $87.7 million in the US, and at the worldwide box office, the film has hit $136.3 million [and counting]. Will Smith’s latest release will face tough competition from Inside Out 2, which arrived in the theatres this past Friday. Luiz Fernando’s report states it aims to earn $32 million-$33 million on its second weekend.

Meanwhile, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, was released in theatres on June 7, 2024, and is currently playing worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

