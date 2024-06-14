2024 is almost at the halfway mark before closing its curtains, and the year has delivered promising hits, giving audiences plenty of reason to hit the theaters. Among the live-action franchise flicks such as Godzilla X Kong and Dune Part Two, the highest-grossing movies worldwide in the first six months of 2024 also include multiple animation films.

While Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire set a new record as the highest-grossing film in franchise history in 2024, movies such as Garfield and Kung Fu Panda 4 were also blockbuster hits.

The Disney/Pixar animated movie Inside Out 2 has also smashed records in International markets ahead of its release on June 14. While the movies have performed well at the box office, it is essential to note that none have touched the $1 billion mark.

Two highly anticipated films, Deadpool & Wolverine and Gladiator II, which will be released later in 2024, might change the trajectory. As we await their releases, here’s a list of this year’s six Highest-Grossing Movies so far.

6. The Garfield Movie

Sony’s The Garfield Movie starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Bowen Yang, Snoop Dogg, and Harvey Guillén is on its way to reaching a major global box office milestone three weeks after its theatrical release.

The movie has accumulated $192 million worldwide and is on its way to reaching the $200 million mark after Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga crashed and burned. The George Miller helmed prequel to the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, which grossed $145 million at the global box office, failing to recoup its production budget of $168 million.

Meanwhile, Garfield surpassed the Furiosa and more than tripled its production budget of $60 million.

5. Ghostbusters Frozen Empire

With a worldwide box office gross of $ 201,199,570 million, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is currently the sixth-biggest-grossing film of 2024 so far. The film, which stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace alongside franchise veterans Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts, is a sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The prequel grossed $204.3 million against a $75 million budget, paving the way for a sequel. In the latest instalment, the old and new Ghostbusters must join forces to stop the powerful malevolent entity from destroying the world with a new ice age.

4. Kingdom Of Planet Of The Apes

The story of the popular franchise is set 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). In the sequel starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy, a young ape aims to build a shared future for the dominant apes and humans, who now live in the shadows.

The 20th Century Studios/Disney’s film collected over $360 million worldwide, proving it all doom and gloom at the global box office as a handful of anticipated releases, including Furiosa, failed to perform well.

3. Kung Fu Panda

The fourth installment in the Jack Black-starrer hit franchise Kung Fu Panda is the highest-grossing animated film of the year, accumulating over $542 million worldwide. Directed by Mike Mitchell (and co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine), it arrived eight years after the third film. The franchise, which debuted in 2008, has grossed $2.328B.

2. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

The highest-grossing Monsterverse film in the franchise, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, crossed the half-billion milestone at the worldwide box office, amassing $570 during its global run. The film beat the previous record held by Skull Island, taking it just past the $568.6 million total of 2017. In the new Monsterverse flick, Godzilla and Kong battle with a colossal monster with links to the mysterious Skull Island to ensure humankind’s survival.

1. Dune Part 2

The second part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name is the highest film of 2024 so far. The film starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin, among others, bagged over $711 million at the box office but failed to cross the $1 billion mark.

