The king of monsters is ruling the global box office. According to Deadline, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has surpassed its predecessors as the highest-grossing movie in the Legendary and Warner Bros Monsterverse franchise.

After Warner Bros’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s disappointing run, which grossed only $58 million domestically and another $85 million from overseas markets, the Adam Wingard-directed Godzilla installment swooped in to save the studio.

While Furiosa failed to recoup its $170 million budget, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire smashed records, accumulating $570 million around the world. The film also beat the record held by the 2014 Godzilla movie.

5 ‘Godzilla Minus One’ (2023)

The most successful Japanese Godzilla film to date, ‘Godzilla Minus One’ was a sleeper hit of the Monsterverse that performed well at the box office and snagged an Oscar for best visual effects this year.

The movie, set in the aftermath of World War II, earned $39 million in Japan alone and $107 million worldwide.

4. Godzilla (1998)

The American take on the classic Japanese monster franchise was arguably one of the highest earners for the series before the millennium. Despite the negative reviews, the film based in New York City, featuring Matthew Broderick and Jean Reno, grossed $379 million worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing film of 1998.

3. ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ (2021)

The prequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, this 2021 film starring Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown, was a massive success for the studio to greenlight the sequel. The movie where the two most legendary giant monsters in history – King Kong and Godzilla – clash, grossed $470 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The file is also raking in impressive revenue from streamers.

2. Godzilla (2014)

This American-made Godzilla movie was the highest-grossing film in the franchise’s history for seven decades. With a budget of $160 million, the critically acclaimed film tripled its profits by raking in $529 million at the global box office. The movie bagged $200 million from domestic box office collections alone, making it the highest-grossing Monsterverse film in North America.

1. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2021)

The highest-grossing movie in the Legendary and Warner Bros Monsterverse franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, accumulated $570M worldwide. The box office hit is the second highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2024 after Dune: Part Two, which raked in $711.8M.

