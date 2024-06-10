Glen Powell’s Hit Man may have snagged a near-perfect critic score, but this French film with a killer shark is eating the rom-com alive for breakfast in the Netflix ratings department.

Hit Man debuted on Netflix last week and became one of the highest-rated Netflix movies among audiences and critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Hit Man, partly based on the true story of a professor who moonlights as a fake hitman, secured a 97% certified fresh rating on RT.

While Hit Man was one of the highest-rated Netflix movies, its critical success did not translate to the Netflix Global trending chart. According to Flix Patrol, this French film is dominating the Netflix Global chart this week.

Hit Man is currently Number 8 on the Netflix world chart

The Netflix monster movie Under Paris, featuring a killer shark, is creating waves across the world. Audiences are currently gripped by Lilith, the mutant man-eating, watching a shark swim through Sienne and chowing down anything that crosses its path, including Glen Powell’s film Hit Man.

Under Paris is currently the number one film on Netflix, making it the second low-budget non-English-language film to dominate the streamer. The Japanese flick Godzilla Minus One enjoyed similar success on Netflix and during its theatrical run.

Despite its success on Netflix, the film has a weak Rotten Tomatoes score. While the film initially debuted with 100% on the review aggregator, it’s now at 53%, with one critic saying, “We don’t go into a shark thriller with high expectations, so Under Paris being merely good enough is plenty to warrant a recommendation.”

While Under Paris is currently the number one film on Netflix, Hit Man is trailing far behind, securing the eighth spot on the chart. Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus One is holding strong in ratings as the number two film on Netflix.

