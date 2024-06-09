Sofia Vergara recently opened up about the psychological toll of playing “Cocaine Godmother” in the Netflix show Griselda. During a recent Netflix FYSEE event, the 51-year-old Modern Family star alluded that the gruelling shooting schedule could have contributed to her divorce from Magic Mike Star Joe Manganiello.

Sofia Vergara, who took on the Netflix role in 2022 while she was still married to Joe Manganiello, previously told Spanish media that they separated because her husband of 10 years wanted children.

According to The Sun, during a Netflix FYSEE event last Sunday, Sofia Vergara recalled that although she filmed in Los Angeles, she barely slept in her own bed after being on set for up to 16 hours a day wearing prosthetics. Sofia reportedly found it easier to crash in nearby motels but had difficulty relaxing after long days in character.

Sofia Vergara recalled being riddled with fear and anxiety after shooting her scenes. She noted, “I think that that’s why some actors become, you know, [crazy] because your body doesn’t know that you’re you’re killing someone, screaming all day long, you’re you’re cutting someone’s head or doing cocaine. I would go home, and then I’m like, “And now what?”

When the host asked Sofia Vergara if the family was concerned about her or if anyone remarked on her changed demeanour, Sofia said, “Well, I wasn’t around many people because I was working. I was like in every single scene so that I would go home… but now that I think about it, I got a divorce.”

Sofia Vergara’s husband filed for divorce in 2023, a year after she began filming the Netflix show.

Sofia said she had trouble falling asleep after taking on the challenging role, adding, “Your body doesn’t know that you’re not really feeling all those things of anxiety and fear and whatever, and so I had to start taking like a little something, to fall asleep.”

While contemplating the toll of playing the challenging role, Sofia Vergara quipped about her divorce, noting, “Something legal, of course,” as the studio erupted with laughter.

Must Read: Is Tokyo Vice On Max Renewed For Season 3? Here’s All You Need To Know About The Ansel Elgort Starred Crime Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News