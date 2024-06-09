Ever since its premiere in 2022, Max’s Tokyo Vice has received critical acclaim and the audience’s love for its thrilling portrayal of the Japanese underworld. The crime drama tells the story of American investigative journalist Jake Adelstein, who moves to Tokyo to work for a leading Japanese newspaper and gets embroiled in the world of organized crime mafias: yakuza.

The show has so far aired two seasons, with the second one coming to its conclusion in April 2024. Since then, audiences have been waiting for the announcement of Tokyo Vice Season 3. Well, Max has finally provided an update on it, confirming the fate of the show.

Will Tokyo Vice Return with Season 3 on Max?

Unfortunately, Tokyo Vice is not coming back for a third season. The streaming platform announced on June 8th that the Ansel Elgort starrer has been canceled by Max. While the official reason behind the decision has not been stated, low viewership against a high budget is expected to be the major factor behind the cancelation.

A spokesperson for Max released an official statement announcing the development and thanking the cast and crew of the show: “From ‘Tokyo Vice’s’ richly written material to the gorgeously composed shots to the lived-in performances, the care and creativity of this enormously talented cast and crew shines in every frame of the show. We thank J.T., Alan, Ansel, Ken, Fifth Season, and Wowow for their partnership on this wholly unique modern noir thriller.”

Tokyo Vice Creator was Hoping for the Show’s Renewal

J. T. Rogers, the mind behind the show, had earlier expressed his desire to continue the show with another season, stating that he already had a ‘story on paper’ for all the main characters. Rogers, along with executive producer Alan Poul, released a joint statement after the cancelation of Tokyo Vice, thanking Max for the opportunity, but reaffirming that there is still a story left to tell.

“The response from both the press and from fans, in particular to Season 2, has been overwhelming. It’s been thrilling to find out how deeply viewers have engaged with our characters and to hear how they are clamoring for more. We know there is more story to tell. Of course, we’ll see what the future holds, but we are indeed grateful to have been able to share this story on Max until now,” the executives stated.

Meanwhile, the season 2 finale, which aired on April 4th, now serves as the series finale. Apart from Ansel Elgort as Jake Adelstein, Tokyo Vice also starred Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri, Rachel Keller as Samantha, Sho Kasamatsu as Akiro Sato, Hideaki Itō as Jin Miyamoto, Ella Rumpf as Polina, Miki Maya as Shoko Nagata, and Yōsuke Kubozuka as Naoki Hayama.

