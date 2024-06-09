In a post on X on Saturday, June 8, Megan Thee Stallion slammed the alleged AI s*x tape leak online, warning people they should stop messing with her. Stallion, who is basking in her wild success, dominating the Hot 100 with her latest single, “Hiss,” faced a setback recently after the Dallas Hot Girl Summer 2024 tour was rescheduled due to the NBA finals.

While Megan Thee Stallion was struggling with the setback, an alleged AI-generated s*x tape of hers surfaced online, driving social media discourse over the apparent violation of her privacy.

While the tape cannot be verified, the internet discussion spread like wildfire, prompting the Houston rapper to take to Social media and blast people over trying to besmirch her image.

In a post on X, Megan Thee Stallion wrote, “It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me, and I mean it.”

Fans flooded the post with an outpouring of support, urging Stallion to take legal action against the alleged perpetrators. Megan Stallion is not the only celebrity this year to be violated with AI-generated lewd content.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift was at the centre of a sinister controversy involving X-rated, AI-generated images.

The lewd content began making rounds on social media platforms, garnering a startling 45 million views before the account was suspended.

Shortly after, a source revealed that Taylor Swift was contemplating legal action against the perpetrators responsible for the dissemination of the X-rated content.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided, but there is one thing that is clear: These fake, AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge.”

