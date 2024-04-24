A former employee who worked as a photographer for Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against her. Emilio Garcia claims he was forced to watch the rapper go intimate with another woman in a moving SUV. The allegations also include a hostile working environment, brutal fat shaming, and abusive behavior. Scroll below for all the details!

The incident allegedly took place in 2022. After a night out in Ibiza, Spain, Megan began having s*x with another woman who sat right next to him in the SUV. He intended to give them privacy but couldn’t escape a moving car. The cameraman also claimed he would be lost in an unknown country, even if he would have been allowed to get out of the vehicle.

According to an AP report, Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court. He claims he was “embarrassed, mortified, and offended throughout the whole ordeal.” The allegations add Megan Thee Stallion barred him from telling anyone what he saw and also fat-shamed him during the conversation.

Garcia was already considering quitting the job because he was allegedly underpaid, and the work environment was hostile due to Megan’s possessiveness and abuse. When the photographer approached the Savage rapper with all his concerns, he was “unfairly” fired after working for her for four years. A job discrimination complaint has been filed with the California Civil Rights Department.

The employee is seeking financial damages, claiming he has suffered emotional and physical abuse because of the mistreatment, firing, and what happened in the SUV.

Megan Thee Stallion has reacted to the allegations and denied it. Her lawyer, Alex Spiro, told the development, “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”

