Megan Thee Stallion released her new single ‘Hiss’ on Friday, and it is already the talk of the town for several reasons. It has reportedly sparked a feud between Megan and Nicki Minaj. Some of the lyrics in the newly released song are an alleged jibe at Nicki, and it is all that social media can talk about now. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Nicki and Minaj are both renowned personalities in the music world, and this kind of feud is not uncommon in the industry. Often, singers use their songs to express their displeasure regarding something, like when Eminem dissed Will Smith in his track.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s feud is apparently going viral on social media, and that’s all everyone is talking about. Even the singers are not holding back from firing back by taking names, and here is everything we know about their alleged fight.

What is happening between Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj?

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” – Megan rapped in her latest single ‘Hiss,’ which is an alleged jibe at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. For the unversed, Megan’s Law is a federal law that requires registered sex offenders to give their personal information to local law enforcement agencies. Nicki’s partner, Petty, was sentenced to probation and house arrest for failing to register as a s*x offender in California in 2020.

Petty pleaded guilty to the attempted r*pe of a sixteen-year-old in 1994, and the accuser was also sixteen years back then. Kenneth’s victim, Jennifer Hough, sued both Nicki Minaj and him for harassment, claiming that the couple tried to make her take back the accusations.

Megan Thee Stallion did not name Nicki Minaj or Kenneth Petty in her song, but the Anaconda singer understood the reference quite well and gave it back to Megan with a diss verse via Instagram Live allegedly directed at Megan.

Minaj said, “Bad bitch she like six foot, I call her Bigfoot. The bitch fell off, I said get up on your good foot.” It was a reference to Tory Lanez shooting Megan on her foot. In 2022, Lanez was found guilty, and in her previous single, ‘Cobra,’ Megan opened up about her mental health struggles after the shooting incident.

Nicki Minaj previews a new track on Instagram live: “Bad b*tch she like 6 foot, I call her big foot, the b*tch fell off I said get up on your good foot” pic.twitter.com/s7uuCQqlPQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 26, 2024

Nicki even posted a photo of her feet on her X handle. Megan Thee Stallion is clearly enjoying this beef as she posted a picture of her laughing on her Instagram Story.

Megan Thee Stallion shares new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/ie9ilizqWk — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 26, 2024

Nicki Minaj has been resharing posts about this diss track on her X account.

However, there is no substantial report on what initially sparked this feud between Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. Till then, check out Megan’s song Hiss here:



