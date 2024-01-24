Is Eminem gay? That’s one of the most searched questions in the history of Google. The rapper has been a part of many controversies, including his public spat with Hollywood celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Michael Jackson, and Mariah Carey, among others. Scroll below for a blast from the past, as he was once slammed with homophobic allegations.

The rapper was involved in a lot of transgressive work during the late 1990s and early 2000s, making him a controversial figure. However, songs like My Name Is, The Real Slim Shady, Love The Way You Lie, and Godzilla, among others, made him one of the greatest rappers of all time. He is also the best-selling music artist of all time, with estimated worldwide sales of 220 million records.

Eminem accused of homophobia

A few of the American rapper’s songs were accused of being homophobic. The allegations were also made due to his constant use of the F-word and “queer” in many of his creations. In a 60-minute-long interview with Anderson Cooper, Enimen once broke silence on the controversy.

The host asked him, “Some of the lyrics, like, you know, in the song Criminal you say “My words are like a dagger with a jagged edge, That’ll stab you in the head, whether you’re a fag or lez, Or the homosex, hermaph or a trans-a-vest, Pants or dress—hate fags? The answer’s ‘yes’. Do you not like gay people?”

Eminem reacts to homophobic allegations

To this, Eminem responded, “Yeah, this scene I came up in. That word was thrown around so much, you know, “faggot” was like thrown around constantly to each other, like in battling. No, I don’t have any problem with nobody. You know what I mean? I’m just like whatever.”

However, over the years, Eminem has supported the LGBTQ+ community. He also fought for gay rights and was in support of the legalization of same-sex marriage in his home state of Michigan.

On the professional front

On the professional front, Eminem released his second-greatest hit album, Curtain Call 2, in August 2022. It received an average score of 74/100 on Metacritic.

Curtain Call 2, by the end of 2022, witnessed 142,000 song sales, 995 million audio-on-demand streams, and 151 million video-on-demand streams.

