Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, is infamous for her bizarre fashion choices. She left the viewers’ jaws dropping in a skimpy bikini top in Las Vegas during birthday weekend. This time around, she’s making noise over a see-through tank top with a sultry display. Scroll below for all the details!

For a long time, rumors were rife that Kanye and Bianca were facing trouble in paradise. The couple remained tight-lipped but rubbished rumors with their outings out and about in Dubai, Miami, and then Las Vegas. Ye has also been making a lot of noise lately over his new titanium teeth.

Bianca Censori dons a “wet” tee

Bianca Censori was spotted in Los Angeles a few hours ago, heading for a tanning session. She went braless yet again in a see-through white tank top which had “wet” written over it in caps. She paired it up with tiny black tights and matching color pumps. Kanye West’s new wife went minimal with her accessories, donning a few rings on her left hand. Slicked-back hair and a no-makeup look completed her fashion outing.

Reacting to the pictures shared by Kanye West on his official Instagram handle, netizens weren’t very impressed with Bianca’s attire. In fact, many complained that she looked upset in her latest pictures.

A user commented, “Poor girl. Blink 2x if you need help”

Another commented, “Does this poor kid have any family? Any older brothers? 🆘 🆘 🆘 Someone please step up, step in, and help her.”

A comment read, “Why does she always look like she’s crying for help?!!”

“She always looks lost or scared. And apparently doesn’t own any Bras,” another reacted.

A viewer pointed out, “This is NOT fashion.”

Kanye West papped alongside his wife, Bianca Censori

Kanye West accompanied his wife. He looked comfortable in an oversized black t-shirt and jogger pants. The duo was seen hand in hand as the paparazzi clicked them on the streets of LA.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed Bianca’s wallpaper. It was a close-up of Kanye‘s titanium teeth. It looks like the wifey loves the rapper’s new avatar!

About Kanye West and Bianca Censori

As per various sources online, Kanye slid into Bianca’s DM and offered her a job at his fashion brand, Yeezy. They began dating shortly after, and she was promoted to the head of architect.

The couple married on December 20, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills.

