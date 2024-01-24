Barbie became one of the most successful movies in 2023, and it had been going neck to neck regarding nominations but got snubbed at the Oscars 2024. Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera received the nods in the Supporting Actor category of the 96th Academy Awards. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig failed to get nominated in the Best Actress and Best Director categories. Ryan expressed his disappointment as his colleagues missed the key nominations, and after that, America also shared her thoughts about it. Scroll below for more.

The movie won two Golden Globes and six Critics Choice Awards. It has also received multiple nominations at the BAFTA Awards and the Oscars 2024. The film collected over $1 billion at the worldwide box office despite clashing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in the theatres. Ryan got a nod in the supporting actor category, and for his, I’m Just Ken in the Best Original Song section. His song from the blockbuster film won the Critics Choice Awards, leaving a surprising expression on the actor’s face, and now an Oscar nod; it’s a big thing for Gosling.

America Ferrera played the character of Gloria, a Mattel employee and the mother of a teenage girl. Ferrera’s monologue about the complications of being a woman in society became a major highlight of the movie and earned much praise. It also played a crucial factor in her getting several nominations, including one at the Oscars 2024. She did not hold back while expressing her disappointment on Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Oscar snub.

The Barbie star told Variety, “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. This world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Speaking of Margot Robbie, America Ferrera said, “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did.”

She added, “She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”

Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie received eight nominations at the Oscars 2024. The 96th Academy Awards Ceremony will occur on March 10, 2024.

