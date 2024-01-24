Barbie At Oscars 2024: I'm Just Ken's Nomination Gets Booed During The Live Event, Ryan Gosling Reacts To The Disappointing Snub!

It’s been a tumultuous last few hours for Team Barbie & the fans. Ryan Gosling did get his deserved nomination, but Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie did miss some key nominations, and the fans are not happy. On the contrary side, there were some people who booed Barbie’s nomination of I’m Just Ken for the Best Original Song.

People discussing the Academy Awards’ jury missing the whole point of the film by not nominating Greta & Margot, how would they react to the audience booing the song getting nominated?

In other news, Ryan Gosling reacted to the disappointing ‘snub,’ saying, “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.”

Netizens react to the booing!

Here’s how the Netizens reacted to the booing, “Did someone just BOO I’m Just Ken at the #Oscars2024 nominations?” Another said, “Ouch. Did you hear the boos when they announced ‘I’m Just Ken’?!” One expressed their love for the same, “Whoever booed I’m Just Ken at the Oscar nominations, I love you.”

Ryan Gosling pours his heart out!

Here’s how Ryan Gosling reacted to Barbie’s Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig missing key nominations, “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally- -celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Calls Barbie a groundbreaking film!

He added, “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture, and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Ryan Gosling is also all set to perform on I’m Just Ken during the Oscars 2024 official ceremony happening on March 10th.

Must Read: Oscars 2024: 3 Records Set For The First Time In The 96-Year-Old History, Martin Scorsese Achieves A Milestone At 81 & Women Directed-Films Owning The Stage!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News