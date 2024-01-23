Recently, the official nominations for Oscar 2024 were announced, and the internet looks seemingly unhappy with the list. While Hollywood actors Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, and Jeffrey Wright have been nominated in ‘Best Actor’ category for their films like, ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ ‘Maestro,’ ‘Rustin,’ and ‘American Fiction,’ respectively, actresses like Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan, Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, and others have been named in ‘Best Actress’ category for their films ‘Poor Things’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Nyad’ and ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ respectively.

After all the names from different categories surfaced on the web, netizens expressed disappointment after seeing no mention of Barbie’s leading actress, Margot Robbie, and director Greta Gerwig in any of the categories. Fans have taken to their respective social media pages and are slamming the 96th Academy Awards for their unfair nominations.

After Oscar 2024 nominations were announced, social media flooded with netizens saying the Academy Awards subbed Barbie’s director, Greta Gerwig, and actress Margot Robbie for ‘Best Director and Actress’. What has also not gone down well with netizens is Ryan Gosling’s nomination at the Oscars in the ‘Best Actor in Supporting Role’ category. Many users are disappointed with no mention of Robbie in the Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress category.

Calling it the biggest snub by Academy, one of the users said, “After an insane year of saving movies, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie have been snubbed by the Academy for Best Director and Actress,” while another said, “No nomination for Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig for the #Oscars but Ryan Gosling gets one. Literally the whole point of the Barbie film,” reacting to ‘Ken’s nomination.

A third netizen wrote, “Ken getting more nominations for the barbie movie than barbie herself,” while a fourth one commented, “As wonderful as America Ferrera is in Barbie, her now iconic monologue being recognized but not Margot Robbie’s subtle mannerism of experiencing what it is to be human is baffling. She IS the movie. #Oscars fumbled it real bad here.”

“If Ryan deserved a nom, then Margot certainly did, the fact she wouldn’t have won isn’t the point. It almost feels like the Academy deliberately played into the theme of the movie to get people talking. #Oscars haven’t been about who actually deserves it for a long time. #Barbie,” wrote another disappointed user.

Check out a few more reactions.

Of all the Oscar nominations Barbie got this morning, it really is a shame that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missed out for Best Actress and Best Director 😕 pic.twitter.com/3zBAaDi1iF — LJ (she/her/hers) (@LaurenForLife13) January 23, 2024

I’m sorry but the straight white guy in Barbie got nominated and not the ACTUAL WOMEN WHO MADE THE MOVIE??? #Oscars2024 are a total scam, Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie were done so dirty pic.twitter.com/yjG2swb8yV — Barbie deserved better 🩷🩷🩷 (@ElegyGoldsmith) January 23, 2024

Seems really odd to me how #Barbie could be nominated for best lead actor, best supporting actress and even best film, but they don’t acknowledge Margot Robbie as lead actress (the heart and soul of the film) or Greta Gerwig as director.#Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/rAvbAFxcPu — Kim Barrett 💙 (@KimBarrett8) January 23, 2024

So the whole point of the barbie movie was to empower women and show that we are strong and capable in a very male dominated world, yet the leading actress and director wasn’t nominated for an Oscar???? Tell me you didn’t understand the meaning of the film without telling me. pic.twitter.com/YBA5vt34Om — aims ⸆⸉ 🦋 IS SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT (@shimmeringtay13) January 23, 2024

Ryan Gosling, while deserving, got an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t? Completely proving the point of the movie in 20 fucking 24 you cannot make this up #Oscars2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EvnPJcP8Xn — rhys (he/him) (@rhysr97) January 23, 2024

greta gerwig being snubbed at the #Oscars despite barbie being the ONLY $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels VERY sus to me… pic.twitter.com/cjzqkmOzYU — Zac⚡️ (@zacidk) January 23, 2024

For those who don’t know, Ryan Gosling’s song ‘I’m Just Ken’ has also been nominated for Best Original Song while America Ferrera’s name has also been named in the Best Supporting Actress.

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the prestigious award show will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, i.e., on the early morning of March 11 for India.

