From the past few days, there have been rumors of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki being submitted to the 96th Academy Awards. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film, which was released in December last year, co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Vikram Kochhar. The film, which has a different kind of story, received mixed reactions from the audience. After Jawan and Pathaan, SRK fans expected Dunki to be an out-and-out hardcore entertainment film. But even before it could complete a month of its release in the theatres, rumors of its submission at the Academy Awards surfaced online.

While there was no confirmation on the same, the official Instagram page of the prestigious award show has hinted about the same. Yes, you heard that right! While their latest Insta post isn’t about Dunki, but it is surely about SRK and his best co-star, Kajol. Scroll down for details.

The Academy Awards’ Instagram recently posted a short clip of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’ and it’s a snippet from the much-loved song ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ featuring the duo. The caption read, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” from 1995’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.’” As they celebrated the DDLJ, we wonder if this is clear hint about Dunki’s submission in Oscars.

Well, the Academy Awards’ Insta post that has gone viral, has also sent Shah Rukh Khan’s fans into a tizzy. Commenting on the same a user wrote, “ayiye, aap hi ka intezaar tha. Der aaye fursat aaye. Also, good morning!” while another said, “Most of the people who are saying Academy is running out of content… they r forgetting academy honours any kind of movies around the world. Not only American and British movies. DDLJ is a cult classic. It’s honouring post. Don’t get so concerned about it.”

A third one wrote, “The academy posting this makes me emotional. These two have contributed so much to Bollywood and I look forward to the day that they are honored as well!”

A fourth one commented, “Why Indians in comment sectn are so surprised? @iamsrk is bigger than the THE ACADEMY”

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, Diwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, released in 1995, is one of the longest-running movies at one of the theatres Maratha Mandir, Mumbai.

Well, we shall wait for an official confirmation on Dunki being submitted for nominations at the 96th Academy Awards.

