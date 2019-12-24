Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge & Kuch Kuch Hota Hai To Get A Sequel? Kajol Spills The Beans

While it looks like the trend of the season to have sequels and remakes of films from the ’90s, actress Kajol has spilled the beans on the sequels to her most iconic films like Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. And well we can’t help but agree more with what the actress has to say.

Speaking in her latest interview, Kajol has said that her films like DDLJ and KKHH are too good to have a sequel or remake to them. Speaking to DNA, Kajol has said, “No, I don’t think so. I think that each one of my films was, is in a very way weird and unique. A lot of people have asked me that ‘do you want to do a sequel to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai something like that?’ I was like, No, you can’t even remake these films. I feel like when you make a film and there’s a certain magic that is created and you can’t remake that magic.”

Further speaking about a sequel to these films, the Ishq actress said, “They are incredible and that’s why they cannot be remade or made a second part of. That’s why they are unique and then there is a certain magic about them. I think as an actor, also, when you try to recreate things, it’s a fail. When you try to recreate yourself, you’re caricatured of yourself. So I mean, also as actors, we also have to we have to realize that as well, somewhere, work around it.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol will next be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on the 10th of January 2020.

