Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating with pomp and show because the superstar has been honored as the “Indian Of The Year.” While SRK expressed immense gratitude, he couldn’t help but also delve into the personal turmoil he went through last year. His son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in a drug case, and we’re all aware of the leaked chats with Sameer Wankhede and other scandals. Scroll below for details as he recalls the unpleasant experience.

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested along with six others by the NCB during a raid on the Cordelia cruise in October 2021. He was denied bail as many as four times and had to spend almost 25 days behind bars. In May 2022, the star kid was given a clean chit in the drug case.

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on Aryan Khan drug case

Shah Rukh Khan, during his acceptance speech, confessed that the last 3-4 years have been a tough one for his family. Apart from Covid, he was also struggling due to back-to-back flops in his career. He also termed the trade analysts “idiots” and spoke about how they were writing his death knells. But eyeballs were grabbed when he spoke about problems he faced on a “personal level,” which many are assuming is the Aryan Khan drug case.

Shah Rukh Khan shared on News18’s platform, “On a personal level, a bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened to say the least, which made me learn a lesson. That be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity. When you think everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, life will come and hit you. But this is the time when you need to be the hopeful, honest storyteller.”

Shah Rukh Khan gets filmy

This is possibly the first time the actor has spoken about the Aryan Khan drug case. SRK concluded his speech with a dialogue from his film Om Shanti Om, “Picturo ki tarah real life me bhi happy ending hota hai, aur agar aisa na ho… Toh picture abhi baaki hai mere dost…”

On Pathaan and Jawan’s blockbuster success

During the appearance, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about the unprecedented success of his 2023 films, Pathaan and Jawan. He feels that the masses also viewed the film in large numbers to support him amid his dwindling career!

Dunki

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki at the theatre screens. The film opened upto mixed reviews but maintained a decent pace at the box office. It currently stands at 221.01 crores (estimates) and is chasing the 250 crore mark ahead of the arrival of Fighter.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 21 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Stays On The Lower Side!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News