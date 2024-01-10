Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in the lead roles, has been making waves with audiences’ reviews since its release on the OTT platform Disney+Hostar. The film, which was released in October last year, is based on the real-life of India Police Service (IPS) officer Manoj Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi. As Real and reel Manoj Sharma are being lauded for their hard work, the OG IPS officer recently made an interesting revelation.

In the latest interview, Sharma opened up about the time when he had Mumbai’s suburbs, Bandra and Andheri, under his jurisdiction. Now, in the latest interview, the IPS officer has revealed that no Bollywood actor has ever been charged for their appearance at Mumbai Police’s event Umang. Scroll down for details.

IPS Office Manoj Sharma revealed that no Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others don’t charge any money. Speaking to The Lallantop, IPS officer Manoj Sharma revealed, “The additional SP of that area has the responsibility to conduct this event for the police, called Umang. It happens every year for the Mumbai police. It is a big programme for the welfare of the Mumbai police. After going there, I got to know that all the actors came for the programme free of cost. They don’t charge a penny for it. They come only because Mumbai Police invite them.”

“Be it anyone, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan, everyone comes for it. That programme continues for about five hours, including the performances.” Bollywood actors and Mumbai Police’s relationship has always been the talk of the town as some are even assigned security.

Further lauding filmmaking, Manoj Sharma says the efforts filmmakers and actors put into a project sees their hard work. Adding that, one might only see what they have shot, but the kind of hard work that goes into it is amazing. “Gazab ki mehnat karte hain. Nobody has that sort of strength. It is not that easy. I recently got to know that for one shoot, they have to be at one place for 5-10 days,” he added further.

The last ‘Umang’ event took place in December last year, and it saw Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani and Karan Johar, among many others, in the appearance.

