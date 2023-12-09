The internet is roaring yet again with the divorce and separation rumors about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. What has added fuel to the fire is Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram account, which does not follow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, many portals have reported that the most senior Bachchan has unfollowed the daughter-in-law. But we don’t even know if he followed her in the first place.

The information is half-baked and half-cooked, and peeking into their family matter at such a time with such half pieces of information does not seem cool. None ever noticed if Bachchan senior used to follow the former Miss World.

In fact, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has never been acknowledged by Amitabh Bachchan on his social media, which might hint that he might not have been following her ever since. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan entered the Insta world much late.

Moreover, Aish has followed only one person on Instagram – her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, ever since she made her Insta debut. Coming to the Bachchan family, not only Amitabh Bachchan but even Shweta Bachchan doesn’t follow sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. The reason she did not acknowledge Aish’s presence in the Paris Fashion Week was that she cheered for her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

The other two members of the family – Agastya Nanda and Jaya Bachchan, do not have social media accounts. So apart from husband Abhishek Bachchan, there is one Bachchan member who still follows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram – Navya Naveli Nanda.

For the unversed, there have been separation and divorce rumors about Aish and Abhishek Bachchan. However, the entire Bachchan family was there to support Agastya Nanda’s debut at The Archies’ premiere. But cameras captured the awkwardness in the family pictures. When Amitabh Bachchan decided to give Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a cold shoulder, the video went viral instantly.

The Bachchan clan bonds over hideous clothes and bets are placed over dinner on whose clothes can be the frumpiest 🥰🫶#Archiespic.twitter.com/nHfCweRF7N — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) December 5, 2023

Moreover, there were even reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan living mostly at her mother’s place these days. However, the reason might have been something else. People crossed the limits of speculations when they pointed out Abhishek Bachchan’s regular birthday wish for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the family’s absence from the former superstar’s 50th birthday party.

However, keeping all the speculations aside, the Bachchans did turn up together to support Agastya Nanda, and Aishwarya, along with Aradhya Bachchan, was by Abhishek Bachchan’s side on Diwali while he was shooting outdoors.

So even if one can’t deny if there are differences wrapped under sheets, they might be working on them. Clearly, who are we to judge?

And amidst all the negativity, more power to the Bachchans. Check out this cute video of Aish bucking up a shy Agastya and telling him to get used to media attention and paps.

