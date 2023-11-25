It was a dream come true union after Aishwarya Rai adopted the surname Bachchan and married Abhishek Bachchan in one of the most dreamy setups. After Aish was welcomed as the Bachchan Bahu, it was the most perfect family one could ever see. They literally were a family that ate together, prayed, and stayed together! Until people started observing way too much.

Now, let us be very clear: we are totally not interested in what happens inside a family. However, people are! The fans were offered a glimpse of this perfect family every now and then through shows and chat shows.

Once upon a time, Amitabh Bachchan, while talking about how it feels to have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his Bahu said, he felt like he gave away a daughter and got a daughter in return. Even Jaya Bachchan admitted that Big B’s eyes twinkled when he saw Aish entering the room as if Shweta had not gone anywhere.

In fact, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress once talked about her equation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which was so endearing. Talking to Rediff, the actress said, “If I don’t like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don’t do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. The only difference is that I can be a little more dramatic, and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That’s all. We really enjoy sitting at home and talking rubbish. Just the two of us. She doesn’t have much time, but whatever she does, we enjoy. I have a great relationship with her.”

This statement certainly proves how much she adored her. Once, in an interview abroad, even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunted her roots and lived in a joint family with her in-laws as she received a roaring applause.

So what went wrong? The Bachchans, who adored the daughter-in-law, suddenly started to cut on the joint appearances. In fact, Aishwarya Rai doesn’t exist socially on any of the Bachchan accounts except husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

Reports suggest that it all started when the rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moving out of Jalsa dropped on the internet. However, these rumors have been a part of the reports since 2013. That was the first report we found on the internet.

These rumors were further aggravated by fallout reports over Aishwarya’s kissing scenes in Dhoom 2, intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and more. But nothing was confirmed or denied.

The only thing that stayed constant along with the rumored reports was Aishwarya Rai’s absence from Bachchan’s social media world. And that is what has always intrigued people. The story behind what happened to the family who acted like they were out of a Sooraj Barjatya film!

Hope to see a happy Bachchan family picture soon!

