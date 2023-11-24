Bollywood stars have often made headlines for their rocky marriages, divorces, extra-marital affairs, and other things, especially in the yesteryear. Time and again, we have come across multiple stories of actors leaving their wives to marry the actresses they fell in love with while working with them. One of the prime examples is Dharmendra, who decided to stay married to his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and later married Hema Malini in 1980. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when legendary actor Raj Kapoor addressed his dating rumors with Nargis.

Known to be the Greatest Showman, he has had an undefeatable contribution to the Hindi film industry. Despite being married to Krishna Kapoor, he was rumored to be in love with many actresses, including Nargis, with whom he has worked in 18 movies, including Awaraa, Chori Chori, Shree 420, Jagte Raho, and many others.

Prasar Bharti had once made a documentary on Raj Kapoor’s life and legacy, in which he had also addressed the rumors of his affair with Nargis. While he had refrained from taking her name, he referred her as ‘the actress.’ Recalling his first meeting with her, Kapoor called her young, angelic, and a great actress. He later declared that he had never thought of marrying the legendary actress as he had always believed in drawing a line. He clearly stated that his wife wasn’t his actress and his actress wasn’t his wife.

Raj Kapoor said, “We kept on working over the years, with all the intensity. Because, to each his own, whatever belonged to one, one had it. One did not feel in any manner playing second fiddle, no! You are absolutely supreme where you belong. And then, another thing, the understanding part of it. Each one understood, and nobody cheated anybody. The mother of my children wasn’t meant to be my actress, so she didn’t feel cheated. I didn’t feel that way. And similarly, the actress came into me being my actress, not the mother of my children.”

Later in the autobiography Khullam Khulla, Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor had also addressed his father’s affairs. He had opened up about his mother, Krishna Raj, leaving the house with his son, Rishi, and staying in a hotel after learning about his involvement with Vyjayanthimala.

Well, quite an interesting one. Did you know about Raj Kapoor’s statement about his affairs earlier? Do let us know.

