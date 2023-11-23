Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, is not only known for his exceptional acting skills but also for his charming and quick-witted sense of humor. Khan’s wit and humor have become integral aspects of his public persona, making him a favorite in both the film industry and among fans.

One of Dunki star’s notable qualities is his ability to effortlessly engage in witty banter and deliver clever one-liners during interviews, award shows, and public appearances. His interviews are often sprinkled with humor, and he is known for his spontaneous comebacks and playful responses to questions.

Talking about playful responses to questions, Shah Rukh Khan once offended a senior journalist after she asked him if he was gay. In the viral video below, King Khan is seen talking to Barkha Dutt, where he recalled a senior reporter asking him the question.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I don’t know one, or the other ones which I find very stupid is, which was asked to me about ten years ago, and has been asked when are you retiring? But why should I retire? I mean, what have I done to retire just now? You don’t like me?”

King Khan then recalled, “Aah, are you gay? One old lady asked me, one very senior reporter, and then I joked with her she didn’t like it.” When Barkha Dutt prodded him, SRK said, “She was 65, okay?” hesitating to reveal his answer. Barkha further prodded him, “You can tell it to a 65-year-old, why not us?” the superstar then answered, “Spend an evening with me, mere saath ek raat toh guzaar,” leaving Barkha into splits. Watch the video below:

Jawan actor’s comedic timing is not limited to scripted performances; it extends to his interactions with the media and fans. Whether he’s hosting an award show, participating in a talk show, or engaging with his followers on social media, Shah Rukh Khan showcases a delightful blend of self-deprecating humor and charismatic repartee.

His on-screen characters, ranging from the charming Raj in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” to the quirky Rahul in “Chennai Express,” often feature elements of his own humorous personality. Shah Rukh Khan’s ability to infuse humor into a wide range of roles has contributed significantly to his popularity.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his third release of the year, Dunki, after rocking the box office with Jawan and Pathaan.

