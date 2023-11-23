Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has emerged as a big winner at the Indian box office. While the original Tamil version has done wonders, the Hindi dubbed version has surprised everyone with its number. In the latest development, it has got itself a Hit verdict by crossing returns of 100% and even surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film marked the third film in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) after Kaithi and Vikram. Both films enjoy a huge following, which helped the Thalapathy Vijay starrer gain momentum during the pre-release phase. Also, it marked the reunion of Vijay and Lokesh after the success of Master, making fans more excited.

Leo’s successful run despite mixed reviews & no promotions in Hindi

Released on 19th October, Leo opened to mixed reviews, but the hype and Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom made it a huge success at the box office. Apart from the Tamil version, Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions did well in India and emerged as commercial successes by raking in healthy returns.

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a loyal fan base in the Hindi market. However, as usual, the makers didn’t make any efforts to market their film in the Hindi belt. There were no promotions for Leo, and whatever the business the film did was because of the genuine interest on the ground level and the face value of Vijay.

Leo’s Hindi collection, cost & returns

As per the last update, Leo has earned 32.21 crores net at the Indian box office with its Hindi dubbed version. For the unversed, the cost and theatrical value of the Hindi version is around 15 crores. If we remove this cost from the collection, the film enjoys returns of 17.21 crores at the Indian box office. If calculated, it stands at 114.73%.

Leo (Hindi) beats Jawan & is a Hit!

In the list of most profitable films of 2023, the Hindi version of Leo has surpassed the returns of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Jawan earned 640.42 crores against a budget of 300 crores, yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 340.42 crores. It equals 113.47% returns.

As per Koimoi's parameter, any film with 100% returns gets a Hit verdict, so Leo (Hindi) is a Hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

