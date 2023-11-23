Prabhas is yet to recreate the Baahubali 2 magic at the box office. Although Saaho was a commercial success, it did not receive critical acclaim. Adipurush and Radhe Shyam turned out to be disappointments. All eyes are now on the Salaar box office collection, and things have started to work in favor, at least with its USA premieres. Scroll below for all the details!

There are huge expectations from Part 1 – Ceasefire. The action-thriller is helmed by Prashanth Neel, the man behind the very successful KGF franchise. The film also stars big names like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. Salaar is slated for theatrical release on 22 December 2023.

And that’s precisely where the issue begins! Salaar will witness a big clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which one has to confess will be a big hurdle. SRK is fresh from the success of Pathaan and Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani directorial is touted to break all the previous box office records. Now, who wins in this clash of titans is to be seen!