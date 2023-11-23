Prabhas is yet to recreate the Baahubali 2 magic at the box office. Although Saaho was a commercial success, it did not receive critical acclaim. Adipurush and Radhe Shyam turned out to be disappointments. All eyes are now on the Salaar box office collection, and things have started to work in favor, at least with its USA premieres. Scroll below for all the details!
There are huge expectations from Part 1 – Ceasefire. The action-thriller is helmed by Prashanth Neel, the man behind the very successful KGF franchise. The film also stars big names like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. Salaar is slated for theatrical release on 22 December 2023.
And that’s precisely where the issue begins! Salaar will witness a big clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which one has to confess will be a big hurdle. SRK is fresh from the success of Pathaan and Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani directorial is touted to break all the previous box office records. Now, who wins in this clash of titans is to be seen!
Not just in India, the situation will be similar in the international markets. Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe, so cine-goers across the globe may spend their Christmas holidays watching Dunki at the theatres. Not to take away the star power of Prabhas, who hails from the South but has loyal fans worldwide.
As per the latest trade reports, Salaar has already made box office collections of $153,359 via advance booking premieres in the US. 5854 tickets have been sold from 565 shows across 182 locations. With exactly a month to go, it is clear that Prabhas starrer is already on rampage mode and will make some earth-shattering records at the ticket windows worldwide.
Meanwhile, there is also another contender at the box office – Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard’s film is releasing on 20 December 2023 but will pose little to no threat to either Dunki or Salaar. In fact, the Indian films would attract more NRI audiences, and the situation could be the other way round in the overseas arenas.
Prabhas starrer had previously achieved a massive milestone as its teaser clocked 83 million views in less than 24 hours, leaving behind all Indian films. The trailer is now slated for release on 1st December.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
