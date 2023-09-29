Yash fans, there is some good news! While earlier the shoot and release day of KGF 3 was unclear, it looks like finally we have an update on when makers will begin the shoot of the third instalment of the much-awaited film. The Kannada superstar will reportedly begin shooting for the film next year and in another two years we will be able to witness the magic on the big screen.

According to a report, Rocky Bhai along with his KGF team are looking at a mid or end 2025 release. The actor will begin shooting next year. We bet his fans cannot wait!

“Yash-starrer KGF 3 is looking at mid-2025 or end of 2025 for release date. The actor will begin shooting for the film next year-end. With this, Hombale Films will have one big release each year. They have booked Salaar for December-end this year and are looking at going massive with KGF 3 in 2025,” a source informed India Today. An official announcement is expected by the end of the year.

Director Prashanth Neel is currently working on Salaar with Prabhas, which is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki on December 22, 2023. Neel will then be working with Jr NTR for his next film titled NTR 31.

Earlier, talking about KGF Yash said, “When people say I put Kannada cinema on the world map, I feel good about it. When we made KGF we consciously designed it for a pan-India audience. The spoken language is regional, but the spirit of presentation is international or so we’d like to believe.”

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Yash plays the role of Rocky Bhai – an underdog who rose to become the ruler of the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. While the first two films were a huge hit, fans have high expectations from KGF: Chapter 3.

