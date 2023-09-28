Allu Arjun's Watch Collection Revealed! From 15 Lakhs Worth Breitling Navitimer To Rolex Daytona Costing Rs 7.30 Lakhs, The Pushpa Actor's Luxury Timepieces Fit For Royalty

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is undoubtedly enjoying one of the best phases in his career. Recently, the actor created history as he is the first Telugu actor to win a National Film Award. For the unversed, Allu Arjun was announced as the Best Actor Award winner at the 69th National Film Awards for his role in Pushpa: The Rise. Thus, all eyes are obviously locked on his upcoming films, and needless to say, his Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited Indian films.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is also collaborating with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film. According to reports, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor will be getting a humongous amount of 125 crore as his fees for his next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Initially, the actor had demanded 150 crore, but eventually, the deal was closed at 125 crore.

And, if reports are to be believed, this whopping remuneration is reportedly making him the third highest-paid Indian actor. Many of you are aware of Allu Arjun’s massive net worth of 460 crore and his luxurious lifestyle. But are you aware of his penchant for watches? Scroll down to find the most insane collection of watches that Allu Arjun proudly owns.

Cartier Santos 100XL

Allu Arjun owns this classic dress watch worth Rs 4.44 Lakhs. The Santos 100XL may seem a little off, given the craze for circular watches among people. But this is one of the most sought after watches in the world and the actor is a proud owner of one.

Breitling Avenger Hurrican 45

The actor owns a noteworthy Avenger Hurrican 45 watch from Breitling. Usually the watch comes with a strap of Polyamide fabric material, but Allu Arjun changed the strap on his watch and has chosen a rubber strap. The Breitling Avenger Hurrican 45 is priced at Rs 4.51 Lakhs.

Rolex Daytona Stainless Steel

Anyone who loves watches has an automatic inclination towards Rolex and Allu Arjun is not an exception. Though the actor has a number of Rolex watches, the one that is often noticed by people is the Daytona Stainless Steel worth Rs 7.30 Lakhs.

Graham Chronofighter GMT

Allu Arjun has got a Graham Chronofighter GMT watch, which is priced at around Rs 7.38 Lakhs. It is a classic Graham sports piece that has a chunky design, enhancing the appeal of the watch.

Hublot Big Bang Steel Carbon

Next comes a Hublot Big Bang Steel Carbon watch worth Rs 10.25 Lakhs. Hublot is known for his incredible design and brilliant materials. And, Allu Arjun also seems to be a fan of the same.

Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43

Allu Arjun owns another dress watch that is a chronograph from Breitling, worth Rs 15.60 Lakhs. This watch is one of the most expensive watches owned by the actor and is undoubtedly one of his favourites as he has also worn this piece in a number of his films.

Casio A158WA 1Q

Last but not the least, comes a Casio A158WA 1Q digital watch that is known for its tradition. If you had thought that the actor only collects expensive watches, then you are wrong. This piece is a classic one that is almost 40 years old and is one of the most affordable watches that we have seen any celebrity wear. These Casio watches were the first proper digital watches to have ever been made and are priced at only Rs 1,295.

So if you are an Allu Arjun fan, then this watch is surely one piece that you can have in common with your favourite star.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

