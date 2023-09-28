The Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ is still going immensely strong in theatres after 20 days of its release. Congratulating director Atlee on his big success, Tamil cinema’s big star Thalapthy Vijay, ahead of the release of his film ‘Leo’, has congratulated his longtime partner.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote: “Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk, @Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team! Love you too @iamsrk sir”.

Atlee, thanking Thalapathy Vijay, wrote: “Love you na”.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also took to his X to share his desire to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and wrote: “Thank u for your wishes….Looking forward to Thalapathy’s next!!! I love Vijay sir.”

Thalapathy Vijay’s next film ‘Leo’ will be an action-thriller which will release in theatres on October 19, 2023.

Internationally too, the movie has left its mark as the movie’s songs have exploded in countries such as Germany and South Korea, with audiences dancing to songs such as ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’.

The Anirudh Ravichander soundtrack has gone down well not just with Indian audiences but also abroad, as audiences could be seen standing outside in front of a neon-light club and dancing to a full-on blasting version of ‘Zinda Banda’.

Before that, audiences could also be seen in South Korea dancing to ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ and imitating the song’s dance moves. In addition, audiences in Mexico and Peru were also seen dancing to the movie’s soundtrack and having a blast.

Some of Jawan’s biggest markets outside India include the US, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, Singapore and Germany. In addition, the movie has also earned a good sum from markets in Peru, Mexico, Brazil and Italy.

