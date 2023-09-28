Right now, there’s only one topic that has grabbed the attention of all industry talks, and that’s a clash between Dunki and Salaar. Yes, you read that right! Not officially confirmed, but there are high chances of Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas taking on each other at the box office in December. And its effects have already started to flow in – be it through fan wars and theatrical deals!

Ever since the rumour of the Prabhas starrer clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s next has come in, many opinions are doing rounds on social media. While some fans are excited to see this battle happen, others and trade experts feel it’s a big blunder. For those who don’t know, Prabhas’ actioner was supposed to release in September but was postponed due to some pending work. Now it is learnt that the makers are planning to arrive during Christmas and just an official confirmation awaits.

If it happens, Dunki vs Salaar will be one of the biggest box office clashes, but it has already started affecting the Prabhas starrer in a bad way. As we all know, Shah Rukh Khan has already given two all-time blockbusters this year in the form of Pathaan and Jawan. This has put the Prashanth Neel directorial in a dicey position in the North India and overseas markets.

Other than that, as per Track Tollywood’s report, distributors in Telugu states are contemplating theatrical rights deals as they feel paying a huge amount for Salaar won’t make sense as a clash with Dunki will dent its business. Earlier, the makers were expected to make 200 crores from Telugu states, but now, they’re getting deals worth 150 crores.

If this is true, we can clearly see that Salaar is facing a dent due to Shah Rukh Khan’s ongoing unprecedented run at the box office.

