Shah Rukh Khan’s recent film Jawan has been making the right kind of buzz across the globe. Hitting the big screens on September 7, the Atlee directorial marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and others in pivotal roles. It also sees Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. The film has been on the record breaking spree right from Day 1. Right from becoming the first Hindi film to open at Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office, it became the sixth Indian film to cross 1000 crore gross globally.

But looks like, there’s no stopping for SRK starrer despite being in the third week of its release. Yes, you heard that right. After ruling Hindi box offices, the film is now dominating Kerala’s box offices. Scroll down for details.

If latest reports are anything to go by, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has now topped the list of top 5 Bollywood grosser films in the Kerala market. SRK has beat his own record to top the list beating Pathaan. Ruling the chart with being at the first positing with collection of Rs 13.15 crore, Jawan is followed by Pathaan which has earned Rs 13.1 crore. Dangal, PK and Padmaavat are at number 3, 4 and 5 positions with total earning of Rs 10.6 crore, Rs 5.6 crore and Rs 5.5 crore, respectively, at the Kerala box offices.

Take a look:

Meanwhile after tasting success with Jawan, SRK is already gearing up for his 3rd film of the year, Dunki. Helmed by Raju Hirani, the film will hit the big screens on the Occasion of Christmas, in December. While it continues to stick to its scheduled dates and time, it’s likely to face a massive box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

For the unversed, Salaar was earlier slated for September 28 release, but due to delay in post-production work, makers have reportedly decided December 22 as its final release date.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

