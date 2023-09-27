Jawan Box Office Day 21 (Early Trends): After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen with this Atlee directorial. Since its release, the film has been breaking several box office records. The SRK starrer even crossed the 500-crore mark last weekend.

Not only in the domestic market, the actioner is being lauded by one and all across the globe. Recently, the film achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing the 1000 crore mark in global box office earnings. This accomplishment places it among the six Indian films to have reached such heights. Notably, the Hindi version of the film achieved this feat in just 20 days, surpassing the lifetime earnings of the Hindi version of “Baahubali: The Conclusion.

According to the initial trends, Jawan shows no signs of slowing down. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has reportedly continued to attract audiences, collecting an estimated amount of Rs 4.50-5.50 crore* for its Hindi version at the domestic box office on its 21st day. With these latest figures, the film’s total collections have now reached approximately Rs 519.59-520.59 crore*. To provide some context, the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan earned Rs 515.09 crore yesterday.

Jawan is expected to maintain its strong performance at the box office until at least Friday and possibly beyond. The release of Vicky Kaushal‘s “The Great Indian Family” did not significantly impact the film’s box office run. However, this coming Thursday will see the release of Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War, and it remains to be seen how these new releases will affect the shows of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

