Overall, the year 2023 has been good for the North American box office, but specifically talking about the last few weeks, after the wave of Barbie and Oppenheimer, there’s not much movement. Thankfully, one big-ticket saviour is coming in the form of Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert film and it is going to topple several biggies in the domestic market. Keep reading to know more!

Concerts being made into films isn’t a new thing. In the past, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour, among others, have done really well at the box office. However, this time, it’s going to be something huge and one can describe it as a wave of Taylor Swift, at least going by pre-sales and projections.

The opening weekend debut of over $100 million is definitely on the cards for Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert film at the North American box office. With this, the film is going to challenge the domestic lifetime of several biggies released in 2023. Looking at the hype, Tay’s upcoming release will topple The Flash’s lifetime of $108.13 million, as per Box Office Mojo, in the opening weekend itself.

Just not that, Taylor Swift: Eras Tour is also aiming to beat the lifetime of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ($172.13 million), Fast X ($145.96 million) and others. It’s highly commendable that despite being a concert film, it has put the domestic collection of several big-ticket releases in danger.

While the opening weekend and the entire week look promising, if all goes well, we might even witness the unthinkable, with Tay’s film taking over one of the biggest big-screen sensations of 2023, i.e. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. For those who don’t know, the biographical thriller has earned $321.38 million so far at the North American box office.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift: Eras Tour releases on the 13th of October.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

