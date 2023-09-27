Fukrey 3 is all set to take a good opening at the box office. The only comedy franchise from Bollywood which is mid-budget and is more content driven instead of star driven, Fukrey has been seeing steady progress over the years.

The first part had taken an opening of 2.62 crore with a good lifetime of 36.50 crore while the second part opened at 8.10 crore by surprising one and all, and then finished at 80.32 crore, which was an excellent number.

Now that Fukrey 3 is arriving with Jawan behind it and The Vaccine War alongside it, an opening in the same range of Fukrey Returns would be quite good. In fact while it’s a given that the film will take an opening of over 8 crores, if the word of mouth spreads really fast then a double digit is there for the taking and even higher number is expected.

Basically this is a kind of film where anything is possible and we have seen in the recent past that when audiences end up liking something then sky is the limit.

The film is arriving on a very good weekend since Monday is national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, which means we are looking at a potential superhit at the box office if the comedy quotient is lapped up by the audiences.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Pre-Box Office Business: Ranbir Kapoor’s Brutal Thriller Is In Full Demand As Producer Dil Raju Sheds This Huge Amount To Acquire Theatrical Rights In Telugu States?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News