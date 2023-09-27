Now this one is a major record. The Hindi version of Jawan has gone past the entire lifetime numbers of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion in just 20 days. It could well have happened in 19 days itself but then the number fell short by mere 16 lakhs. Now that number has been crossed by a distance as the film stands at 515.09 crores*.

This was made possible with 4.25 crores* more coming on Tuesday. The drop from Monday collections of 4.90 crores was minimal and today too the collections would remain stable. There would be a decline seen tomorrow though due to the arrival of Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. However hopefully the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will manage to stay over the 3 crores mark, which would be a good number.

The Atlee directed film is a huge blockbuster and is racing towards going past Pathaan (Hindi) lifetime of 524.50 crores. It’s now less than 10 crores behind it and should reach there on Saturday, if not Friday itself. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 should also reach there in next 3-5 days, which means it would be a photo finish between the two films for sure.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

